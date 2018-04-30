‘Evil Genius’ Trailer: The Duplass Brothers’ Latest Netflix True Crime Series Looks at the 2003 ‘Pizza Bomber’

The four-part documentary series premieres on Netflix next month.

One afternoon in August 2003 in Erie, Pa., a man entered a bank with a bomb attached to his neck. As the new Netflix series “Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist” is looking to show, that was only the beginning.

Following the recent success of “Wild Wild Country,” “Evil Genius” is the latest Mark and Jay Duplass-produced series to make its way to Netflix this spring. Told in four parts, the series follows the events of that day through the subsequent trial, from the police’s efforts to thwart the plot as it was happening to the hunt for the actual person responsible.

Fifteen years after the bizarre story first unfolded, “Evil Genius” looks at the twisted “scavenger hunt” that roped in unsuspecting participants and accused suspects alike. From the first-look preview below, “Evil Genius” blends archival footage, surveillance camera tape, first-person interviews, and even some Fox News breaking alert stings. Like the streaming service’s latest buzzworthy doc series, it certainly seems like there were plenty more unexpected people behind the scenes, pulling the strings of this unpredictable, dangerous episode.

“Evil Genius” was written and directed by Barbara Schroeder and co-directed by Trey Borzillieri.

Watch the full trailer (including one piece of archival footage that shows that gas was $1.69 a gallon just a decade and a half ago) below:

“Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist” premieres May 11 on Netflix.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.