‘The Break’: Michelle Wolf’s Talk Show First Look Has Her Trapped Inside the Netflix Menu

It’s been a busy spring for Michelle Wolf. After last year’s excellent “Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady” HBO special, she was one of the best parts of “Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity” and also hosted this week’s White House Correspondents Dinner.

Now that her WHCD duties are mostly in the rearview, the next item on the agenda is hosting an entirely new show. With less than a month to go before the series premieres, Netflix released the first peek into what we can expect from “The Break,” along with a release date.

As Wolf says, the show “has jokes and sketches and celebrities” — time will tell what proportion of each will end up in the final episodes. New weekly installments will be available on Sundays starting at the end of next month.

Like Rogen joked about “the Algorithm” all throughout “Hilarity for Charity,” it’s nice to see Wolf and “The Break” mess around with Autoplay. (And just look at those description jokes! Raise your hand if you would definitely watch an episode titled “Washing Hair and Rinsing Veggies.” Also, count us in for a Netflix show that’s just listing off a neverending series of things that are British.)

“The Break with Michelle Wolf” premieres May 27 on Netflix.

