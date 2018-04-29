Michelle Wolf Defends Her White House Correspondents’ Dinner Joke About Sarah Huckabee Sanders

She insists they were about Sanders' "despicable behavior," not her looks.

Michelle Wolf is sticking to her guns after receiving criticism for her joke about White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ “perfect” eye makeup. Though Wolf insists her comments at last night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner focused on Sanders’ “despicable behavior,” critics have seized on one moment in particular.

“I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful,” the comedian said last night. “She burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.”

“Hey mags! All these jokes were about her despicable behavior. Sounds like you have some thoughts about her looks though?” Wolf tweeted this morning before following up with, “Why are you guys making this about Sarah’s looks? I said she burns facts and uses the ash to create a *perfect* smoky eye. I complimented her eye makeup and her ingenuity of materials.”

“I’m never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” Wolf also said last night. “Is it Sarah Sanders, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Is it Cousin Huckabee? Is it Auntie Huckabee Sanders? Like, what’s Uncle Tom but for white women who disappoint other white women?”