‘Phineas and Ferb’ Is Leaving Netflix, But DisneyNow App to Offer Every Episode Ever

Exclusive: The animated hit's entire library moves off Netflix and over to DisneyNow starting May 2.

Ferb, I know what we’re going to do today! The entire library of “Phineas and Ferb” is leaving Netflix at the end of April, but will now be available to anyone with a cable or satellite subscription starting May 2 on the DisneyNow app. Timed to the show’s tenth anniversary, DisneyXD will also air every episode of the series, which ran from 2008 to 2015, throughout May as well.

The Disney XD showcase will include all 126 episodes of “Phineas and Ferb,” as well as seven one-hour specials and the Disney Channel original movie “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension.” Episodes air weekdays starting May 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET nightly, with a full “Phineas and Ferb” marathon on Memorial Day weekend.

As for the streaming offering, DisneyNow will make the first season of the show available for all users, while the entire library will be offered to users with cable or satellite verification.

Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh created “Phineas and Ferb,” which spent much of its run as the No. 1 animated series with kids and teens. The show starred the voices of Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn, Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Ferb Fletcher, Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn, Mitchel Musso as Jeremy, Caroline Rhea as mom Linda Flynn-Fletcher, Richard O’Brien as dad Lawrence Fletcher, Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus, Alyson Stoner as Isabella, Jeff “Swampy” Marsh as Major Monogram and Dan Povenmire as the nefarious Dr. Doofenshmirtz.

“Phineas and Ferb” fans are next anticipating a crossover on an episode of Povenmire and Marsh’s latest show, “Milo Murphy’s Law,” later this year. Phineas, Ferb, Perry the Platypus, Candace, Doofenshmirtz, Isabella, Baljeet, and Buford are all slated to return for the crossover.