Quentin Tarantino Alleges Weinstein Company Owes Him $4.5 Million in Film Royalties

Actors such as Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt, and more claim they are owed profit participation on various Weinstein Co. projects.

Quentin Tarantino is one of numerous celebrities who filed objections on April 30 to the bankruptcy sale of The Weinstein Company, reports Variety. The director alleges he is owed more than $4.5 million from four film projects: “Grindhouse,” “Inglourious Basterds,” “Django Unchained,” and “The Hateful Eight.” The Weinstein Co. is currently taking bids for its assets ahead of a May 4 auction, but Tarantino claims none of his agreements should be assigned because of the massive royalties he is owed.

Actors such as Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep, Jake Gyllenhaal, Bill Murray, and Rachel McAdams also filed objections to the sale, claiming they are owed profit participation on various projects. Variety notes many of the actors are being represented by the same two law firms: Landau Gottfried & Berger in Los Angeles and Cross & Simon in Wilmington, Delaware.

Tarantino wants $300,000 for “Grindhouse,” $575,000 for “Basterds,” $1.25 million for “Django,” and $2.5 million for “Hateful Eight.” The director ended his relationship with The Weinstein Company following numerous sexual abuse and harassment allegations made against former studio head Harvey Weinstein. Tarantino has Sony’s backing for his feature, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”