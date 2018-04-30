Rooftop Films Summer Slate 2018: Robert Pattinson in ‘Damsel,’ ‘American Animals,’ ‘Skate Kitchen,’ and More

"Blindspotting," "The Miseducation of Cameron Post," and "Wild Nights With Emily" will also play the summer screening series.

Rooftop Films released the first round of titles screening in its popular summer series, including Robert Pattinson in David and Nathan Zellner’s “Damsel,” which will make its New York premiere in Brooklyn’s Green-Wood cemetery. The series features a slew of the year’s most highly-anticipated festival favorites, including Bart Layton’s “American Animals,” and Crystal Moselle’s “Skate Kitchen,” and a sneak preview of Carlos López Estrada’s “Blindspotting,” starring “Hamilton” actor Daveed Diggs.

“Rooftop Films is famous for creating fun, custom-curated, large-scale events that augment the

experience of watching our favorite new films,” said Dan Nuxoll, Artistic Director of Rooftop Films. “This year we have put extra effort into adding exciting components to every event, including a performance from the vivacious Arkansas drag queens from Michael Palmieri and Donal Mosher’s ‘The Gospel of Eureka.'”

Rooftop is introducing two new venues this year: Brooklyn Army Terminal and Green-Wood Cemetery, which in addition to “Damsel,” will host Madeleine Olnek’s Emily Dickinson comedy, “Wild Nights With Emily.” Desiree Akhavan’s “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” Robert Greene’s “Bisbee ’17,” and Brett Haley’s “hearts Beat Loud” will also screen.

The 22nd Rooftop Films Summer Series will take place May 19th to August 25th, and feature more than 45 outdoor screenings in more than a dozen spectacular outdoor venues, with live music, and filmmaker appearances. The 2018 Summer Series is presented by SundanceTV, and WNYC is a media partner.

The list of films screening is below, with more information on the Rooftop Films website. More titles will be announced at a later date.

May 19

Opening Night: This is What We Mean by Short Films

May 30

American Animals (Bart Layton)

May 31

“Nancy” (Christina Choe)

June 2

Damsel (David Zellner, Nathan Zellner)

June 30

New York Non-Fiction

Dates have yet to be announced for the following feature films:

A Prayer Before Dawn (Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire)

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn (Jim Hosking)

Bisbee ’17 (Robert Greene)

Black Mother (Khalik Allah)

Blindspotting (Carlos López Estrada)

The Breaker Upperers (Jackie van Beek, Madeleine Sami)

Dead Pigs (Cathy Yan)

En el Séptimo Día (Jim McKay)

Exit Music (Cameron Mullenneaux)

Family (Laura Steinel)

The Gospel of Eureka (Michael Palmieri, Donal Mosher)

Hearts Beat Loud (Brett Haley)

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (Desiree Akhavan)

Never Goin’ Back (Augustine Frizzell)

Our New President (Maxim Pozdorovkin)

Pick of the Litter (Dana Nachman, Don Hardy Jr.)

Shirkers (Sandi Tan)

Skate Kitchen (Crystal Moselle)

This One’s for the Ladies (Gene Graham)

Unlovable (Suzi Yoonessi)

We The Animals (Jeremiah Zagar)

Wild Nights with Emily (Madeleine Olnek)

Wrestle (Suzannah Herbert and Lauren Belfer)