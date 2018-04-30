Seth Rogen Knows He’s ‘the Last Person Who Should be Talking About’ James Franco’s Sexual Harassment Allegations

Five women accused Franco of sexually exploitative behavior in a January 2018 report published in the Los Angeles Times.

Seth Rogen has remained quiet on the sexual harassment allegations made against his friend and frequent collaborator James Franco, and the comedian tells Vulture in a new interview that his silence was the result of being “the last person should be talking about” the accusations. Five women accused Franco of sexually exploitative behavior in a January 2018 report published in the Los Angeles Times.

“The truth is that my perspective on this is the least relevant perspective,” Rogen told Vulture. “I’m friends with these people and I’m a dude. All that combined makes me the last person who should be talking about this…There are so many people with real things to contribute to the #MeToo discussion that anything I say is not going to add anything useful.”

When asked if the allegations haven’t changed anything about Rogen’s “willingness to work with Franco in the future,” the actor responded, “Yes.” But while Rogen wants to remain private about his thoughts on the Franco story, he did mention that as a writer, director, and producer he has made it a goal to “be with the curve, not behind it.”

“This is not in any way about pandering, but I think ‘Neighbors 2’ had an incredibly progressive message,” Rogen said. “I think ‘Blockers’ has an incredibly progressive message. We hired Kay Cannon to direct it and she did an amazing job. We’re hyperaware of trying to be as representative as possible in the directors and writers and actors we work with.”

“I’m sure we could definitely be doing more to be ahead of the curve in that way,” he continued, “but I couldn’t be more aware that my perspective is not one people are clamoring for.”

Head over to Vulture to read Rogen’s interview in its entirety.