‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Featurette Shows Us the ‘Expansion of the Han Solo World’ — Watch

Ron Howard would like to assure you that “the ‘Star Wars’ universe that we see in ‘Solo’ is different than anything else we’ve seen in any of the previous ‘Star Wars’ movies.” Why, you ask? “The Empire controls everything. Everyone is struggling to survive.” Sounds like what this galaxy needs is a roguish antihero, wouldn’t you say? Watch the new “Solo: A Star Wars Story” featurette below.

Donald Glover chimes in as well: “We’re meeting Han right before he becomes the Han that we know,” the new Lando says. As for Han himself, Alden Ehrenreich explains that we’ll “end up getting to see how this guy got to be the way he is. It’s all part of this great expansion of the Han Solo world.” It’s also a rite of passage, according to Howard: “the tests he needs to face, the challenges he has to endure, to become Han Solo.”

“Those first encounters with Chewbacca, with the Millennium Falcon, with Lando Calrissian — they’re in this movie,” Howard adds. “Solo: A Star Wars Story” arrives in theaters on May 25.