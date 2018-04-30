‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Bruce Miller to Remain Showrunner, Signs Overall Deal with MGM and Hulu

Miller will also develop new projects for MGM and Hulu as part of the pact.

Praise be: “The Handmaid’s Tale” will be under Bruce Miller’s eye for the foreseeable future. Miller has signed a deal with MGM Television and Hulu, keeping him on as showrunner for the Emmy-winning drama.

As part of the multi-year overall deal, Miller will also develop new projects for Hulu and MGM. Miller will hire a development executive to help him create new shows that he will create and write, as well as identify new writers and projects to work with his production banner.

“’The Handmaid’s Tale’ series would not be the creative force it is without Bruce Miller behind it. He is truly a one-of-a-kind partner and storyteller and we’re thrilled to continue our relationship with him to bring authentic, relevant and riveting stories to Hulu,” said Beatrice Springborn, VP of Content Development, Hulu.

The Miller deal comes as “The Handmaid’s Tale” recently premiered its second season. The critically acclaimed drama won eight Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes Awards and a Peabody Award, among others. MGM and Hulu produce “The Handmaid’s Tale,” while MGM distributes the show internationally.

“Bruce and I have worked together for many years and it is such a privilege for me and our team to be able to continue to work with him and Hulu,” said Steve Stark, MGM’s President, Television Production and Development. “His leadership, skill and brilliant vision for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ has helped the series to transcend political and cultural boundaries and we can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Miller’s credits include “ER,” “Eureka,” “Alphas,” and “The 100.”