‘To Dust’ and ‘United Skates’ Win the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival Audience Awards

The Tribeca Film Festival has announced this year’s Audience Award winners:Shawn Snyder’s “To Dust” is taking home the Narrative prize, whileDyana Winkler and Tina Brown’s “United Skates” has claimed the Documentary award. Each laurel comes with a $10,000 cash prize.

“I’m both ecstatic and bowled over by this news. Premiering at Tribeca Film Festival has been a dream and a homecoming, as Tribeca Film Institute was one of the earliest supporters of this strangely personal and oddly specific film,” said Snyder. “It was made entirely out of love and miracles, by incredible collaborators who believed in it from the start. I share this honor and the excitement with each and every one of them.”

“It was such an honor to have our world premiere at Tribeca this year — and now to win the audience award!? Every one of those votes is like a vote for keeping this skate world alive and its rinks open. There is no greater feeling than knowing that audiences are falling in love with this community, the same way we have,” Winkler and Brown said.

The runners-up were Odi Timoner’s “Mapplethorpe” (Narrative) and Jeff and Michael Zimbalist’s “Momentum Generation” (Documentary). All four films will screen again tomorrow, the last day of the festival.