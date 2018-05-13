’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Trailer: Justice Will be Served for the Death of Hannah Baker

A series of polaroid photographs adds a new mystery to the search for the truth about Hannah Baker.

“13 Reasons Why” was one of the biggest freshman series for Netflix in 2017, and now the streaming giant is gearing up for the highly-anticipated second season with a foreboding official trailer. The new episodes center on the trial around Hannah Baker’s death and the town’s push towards justice. Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, and Kate Walsh reprise their roles.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: “Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Hannah’s death and the start of our characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah’s death concealed. A series of ominous polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.”

“13 Reasons Why” Season 2 debuts May 18 on Netflix. Watch the official trailer below.