’13 Reasons Why’ Soundtrack: Listen to Season 2’s Moody and Memorable Playlist

[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers from “13 Reasons Why” Season 2, including the finale.]

In the second season of “13 Reasons Why,” Tony (Christian Navarro) may have wanted to criticize the DJ at the Spring Fling, but we had no complaints about what we heard. Just like the Netflix series’ first outing, this season’s big dance included tracks that alternately made us want to dance, bang our heads, cry, or hug someone we loved.

In fact, all the songs this year lived up to the selection from last year. Whether you’re riding around town on your bike, in your sensible Prius, or in a vintage Mustang, these tunes are the perfect accompaniment for eating up the miles. The soundtrack provides a range of pop and rock with indie, electronic, synth, Latin, and British roots and influences.

In its second season, “13 Reasons Why” digs deeper into what caused Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) to kill herself. But this time, her fellow students are telling their story through testimony in a trial that is trying to determine whether or not Liberty High School was at fault for not preventing her death. The picture these stories paint of the high school experience is wistful, depressing, and enraging. The soundtrack reflects this with is a mix of songs that are beautiful, melancholy, and invigorating.

Selena Gomez, who is an executive producer on the show, returns to the soundtrack with a new song, “Back to You,” which can be heard in the finale, when Jessica (Alisha Boe) reconnects with Justin (Brandon Flynn) in the locker room. Duplicate songs from the first season include Echo & the Bunnymen’s “Killing Moon” (which should be on most soundtracks, if we’re honest), “High” by Sir Sly, and of course Lord Huron’s “The Night We Met.” In the first season, that song was the backdrop for Clay’s (Dylan Minnette) dance with Hannah, and when it’s heard again at this year’s dance, it provides another bittersweet moment when all of Clay’s friends do a slow dance to commiserate together over losing Hannah.

