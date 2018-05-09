The 2018 IndieWire Cannes Bible: Every Review, Interview, and News Item Posted During the Festival

Lineup
2018 Cannes Film Festival Lineup: Spike Lee, Jean-Luc Godard, and More to Compete for Palme d’Or
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Set for Special Premiere Screening at Cannes
Orson Welles Is Coming to Cannes 2018 After All, but Not With Netflix
Cannes: Nicolas Cage’s ‘Mandy’ and Gaspar Noe’s ‘Climax’ Lead 2018 Directors’ Fortnight Lineup
Paul Dano’s ‘Wildlife,’ Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan, to Headline 2018 Cannes Critics’ Week
Cannes 2018: Terry Gilliam’s ‘Don Quixote’ to Close Festival, Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Fahrenheit 451’ Sets Premiere
Pre-Festival Announcements and News
Terry Gilliam Suffers Stroke While Awaiting ‘The Man Who Killed Don Quixote’ Cannes Verdict
Amazon Studios Will No Longer Distribute Terry Gilliam’s ‘The Man Who Killed Don Quixote’
Netflix Eyes Cannes Loophole, Could Buy ‘Everybody Knows’ and More Palme d’Or Contenders — Report
Pierre Rissient, Warrior of Cinema and Advocate of Major Filmmakers Worldwide, Dies at 81
Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star Is Born’ and Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Suspira’ Skipped Cannes to Boost Oscar Chances
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on the Cannes Dispute: ‘Sometimes We Make Mistakes’
Cannes Responds to ‘Don Quixote’ Lawsuit, Stands by Terry Gilliam and Wants to Premiere His Film
‘Rafiki’: Kenya Bans First Cannes Movie Over Lesbian Romance Storyline
‘The Man Who Killed Don Quixote’ May Not Screen at Cannes Due to a Lawsuit Claiming Terry Gilliam Doesn’t Own the Rights to It
Oliver Stone to Iranian Government: Let Jafar Panahi Attend the Cannes Film Festival
Lars von Trier’s ‘House That Jack Built’ to Premiere at Cannes 2018, Debuts First Footage — Watch
Women Dominate Cate Blanchett’s Cannes Jury, from Kristen Stewart to Ava DuVernay
Alfonso Cuarón at Cannes 2018: Festival ‘Continuing to Beg’ Netflix to Let ‘Roma’ Premiere
Xavier Dolan Says ‘The Death and Life of John F. Donovan’ Was Accepted to Cannes, But They Decided Not to Go — Exclusive
Filmmakers and Producers Call Netflix’s Cannes Split ‘A Complete Shame’ — Exclusive
Cannes 2018: Wanuri Kahiu’s Lesbian Love Story ‘Rafiki’ Is First Kenyan Feature Film to Ever Screen at Festival
Cannes Says ‘It’s Too Bad’ Netflix Is Banning Films From 2018 Festival: ‘They Are Welcome Here, the Debate Is Open’
Orson Welles’ Daughter Urges Netflix to ‘Reconsider’ Cannes Ban and Let Father’s Last Film Premiere
Cannes Will Provide 1,000 Free Festival Badges for Young-Adult Cinephiles
Netflix Pulls Out of 2018 Cannes Film Festival Following Competition Ban Controversy
Netflix Threatens to Pull Five Movies From Cannes, Including Alfonso Cuarón’s ‘Roma’ — Report
Christopher Nolan Headed to Cannes for the First Time With ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ Unrestored 70mm Print
Cannes Film Festival Overhauls Press Screenings to Protect Films From Critics
Pre-Festival Analysis
Cannes 2018: 15 Movies We Can’t Wait to See at the World’s Most Exciting Film Festival
Cannes 2018 Wish List: 37 Movies We Hope Make the Cut, From Barry Jenkins to Claire Denis
Cannes 2018: Which Films Are Most Likely to Succeed Beyond the Festival?
Netflix and Ted Sarandos Are Right to Defend Their Auteurs at Cannes, but There’s a Cost
Does America Need Its Own Cannes Competition? — Analysis
Cannes 2018: Critics’ Week Competition Lineup Dominated By Female-Directed Features for First Time in Decade
Cannes 2018: Festival Competition Slate Increases Female Filmmaker Percentage Without Making New Strides
Film Reviews
‘Everybody Knows’ Review: Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz Star in Riveting Kidnapping Thriller — Cannes 2018
‘Birds of Passage’ Review: A Violent Crime Saga in the Desert from the Director of ‘Embrace of the Serpent’ — Cannes 2018
Interviews
Cannes 2018: Wild Bunch Founder On Harvey Weinstein, Netflix, and Why the Debate About Women Directors Is ‘Stupid’
Cannes Director: Lars Von Trier Was ‘A Victim of His Bad Jokes’ — Exclusive
Jean-Luc Godard’s Sales Agent Says Netflix Should Have Released His New Film
Cannes Board Member Michel Hazanavicius on Lars von Trier and Godard: ‘You Can Be a Jerk in Your Personal Life and a Great Artist’
Features
18 Shocks and Surprises From the 2018 Cannes Lineup, From Spike Lee to Jafar Panahi — and No Terry Gilliam
Cannes: Meet the 20 Female Filmmakers Debuting New Films at This Year’s Festival
Netflix Vs. Cannes: Filmmakers Respond to Battle That Turns Movies Into ‘Collateral Damage’
Cannes 2018 Director Breakdown: Meet the 21 Filmmakers Competing for the Palme d’Or
Lars von Trier Won’t Return to Cannes (Yet), But Here’s the Story Behind His 2011 Banishment
Cannes 2018: Here Are 12 Movies By Female Filmmakers That Could Have Been at the Festival (It’s Not Too Late)
Cate Blanchett Doesn’t Have to Judge Lars von Trier, But Don’t Be Surprised If the Cannes Jury Wants to Award a Woman
The 20 Craziest Movie Posters at Cannes 2018
Cannes 2018 Breakout Directors: How to Stream Key Features From the Most Exciting Filmmakers
Cannes 2018 Lineup: Check Out Photos From This Year’s Movies
Podcasts
Cannes Is the Most Exciting Movie Event of the Month, But ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Is Still Worth Talking About — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast
Cannes Versus the World: How Will the Festival Contend With Politically Correct Times? — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Is Going to Cannes, So Does That Mean It’s Good? — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast
Cannes Is Around the Corner, So Why Are We Already Complaining About the Schedule? — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast
Press Conferences, Panels, and Events
Cannes: ‘Everybody Knows’ Director Asghar Farhadi Pleads With Iran to Allow Filmmaker Jafar Panahi to Attend Fest
‘Everybody Knows’: Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz Conquer Cannes with Globally Appealing Film, Plus Equal Pay
Cate Blanchett’s Cannes Jury Speaks Out About Time’s Up, Women Filmmakers, and the Future of Movies
Cannes Film Festival: 50 Amazing Photos From 71 Years of the Red Carpet
2018 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Arrivals and More — Pics
Clips, Trailers, Posters, and More
‘Between Worlds’ First Look: Nicolas Cage Goes Beyond the Veil in Cannes Mystery
‘One Day’ Trailer: A Day in the Life Drama From Female Hungarian Filmmaker Zsófia Szilágyi Heads to Cannes
‘Rafiki’ Trailer: Wanuri Kahiu’s Cannes-Bound Lesbian Love Story Is First Kenyan Feature Film to Screen at Festival
Acquisitions
Cannes Opener ‘Everybody Knows’ Goes to Focus Features
