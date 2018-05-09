The 2018 IndieWire Cannes Bible: Every Review, Interview, and News Item Posted During the Festival

The “Dear White People” director stopped by IndieWire’s Very Good TV Podcast to talk about how he learned to fight Twitter trolls with truth — and history.

Screen Talk, episode 196: There’s a lot to unpack about next week’s Cannes slate, and plenty to debate about the new Marvel hit as well.

Method Man and executive producer Jensen Karp on the matchups they’re most proud of (the battle of the Shaggys!), how they’re honoring hip-hop, and how Wu-Tang led to Method Man’s hosting career.

Plus: Highlights from the Tribeca Film Festival, the Overlook, and thoughts on “Avengers: Infinity War.”