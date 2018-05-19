2018 Cannes Film Festival Awards: ‘Shoplifters’ Wins Palme d’Or, Spike Lee Earns Grand Prix

The 2018 Cannes Film Festival came to an end as this year’s competition jury announced which films won the festival’s biggest prizes, including the Palme d’Or. Cate Blanchett served as jury president this year, with Kristen Stewart, Denis Villeneuve, Lea Seydoux, and Ava DuVernay all on the jury as well.
This year’s Cannes competition included titles such as Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman,” Lee Chang-dong’s “Burning,” and Nadine Labaki’s “Capernaum.” Overall, twenty-one films competed for the Palme d’Or in 2018.
This year’s Cannes Film Festival winners are listed below. IndieWire will update the list live as the winners are announced.
Palme d’Or: “Shoplifters,” Hirokazu Kore-eda
Grand Prix: “BlacKkKlansman,” Spike Lee
Jury Prize: “Capernaum,” Nadine Labaki
Special Palme d’Or: “The Image Book,” Jean-Luc Godard
Best Actress: Samal Yeslyamova, “Akya”
Best Actor: Marcello Fonte, “Dogman”
Best Director: Pawel Pawlikowski, “Cold War”
Best Screenplay (tie): Alice Rohrwacher, “Happy as Lazzaro” & Nader Saeivar, “Three Faces”
Camera d’Or: “Girl,” Lukas Dhont
Short Film Palme d’Or: “All These Creatures,” Charles Williams
Queer Palm (Feature): “Girl,” Lukas Dhont
Queer Palm (Short): “The Orphan,” Carolina Markowicz