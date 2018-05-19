2018 Cannes Film Festival Awards: ‘Shoplifters’ Wins Palme d’Or, Spike Lee Earns Grand Prix

Movies by Jafar Panahi and Nadine Labaki also win big at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival awards.

The 2018 Cannes Film Festival came to an end as this year’s competition jury announced which films won the festival’s biggest prizes, including the Palme d’Or. Cate Blanchett served as jury president this year, with Kristen Stewart, Denis Villeneuve, Lea Seydoux, and Ava DuVernay all on the jury as well.

This year’s Cannes competition included titles such as Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman,” Lee Chang-dong’s “Burning,” and Nadine Labaki’s “Capernaum.” Overall, twenty-one films competed for the Palme d’Or in 2018.

This year’s Cannes Film Festival winners are listed below. IndieWire will update the list live as the winners are announced.

Palme d’Or: “Shoplifters,” Hirokazu Kore-eda

Grand Prix: “BlacKkKlansman,” Spike Lee

Jury Prize: “Capernaum,” Nadine Labaki

Special Palme d’Or: “The Image Book,” Jean-Luc Godard

Best Actress: Samal Yeslyamova, “Akya”

Best Actor: Marcello Fonte, “Dogman”

Best Director: Pawel Pawlikowski, “Cold War”

Best Screenplay (tie): Alice Rohrwacher, “Happy as Lazzaro” & Nader Saeivar, “Three Faces”

Camera d’Or: “Girl,” Lukas Dhont

Short Film Palme d’Or: “All These Creatures,” Charles Williams

Queer Palm (Feature): “Girl,” Lukas Dhont

Queer Palm (Short): “The Orphan,” Carolina Markowicz