Emmy Predictions 2018: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

With "Veep" out of the race, there are a few open slots to fill — and plenty of worthy candidates to fill 'em.

Last Year’s Winner: Alec Baldwin, “SNL”

Still Eligible: Yes.

Hot Streak: Ty Burrell has been nominated for eight years in a row and won twice (in 2011 and 2014).

Fun Fact: In the eight years “Modern Family” has been eligible, the cast has received 18 nominations in this category alone.

Alec Baldwin was a heavy favorite last year and ended up winning the trophy for his regular parody of Donald Trump on “SNL.” He’s back again in 2018, but he’ll be squaring off against almost as many competitors as there are fired White House staffers.

Louie Anderson was the champion from two years ago, and he’s back in the race for the third season of “Baskets.” Tituss Burgess has been nominated for every season of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” and he’s eligible again for Season 4 (Part 1). Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”) and Tony Hale will be looking to snag another nomination, though the latter’s will be for a different show than last year: “Arrested Development” is his ticket in 2018 instead of “Veep.”

Then there are a slew of strong contenders looking for their first nomination. Kumail Nanjiani is hoping his recent success on the big screen with “The Big Sick” (which snagged him an Oscar nod for writing) will catapult him into the Emmy acting race. Brian Tyree Henry missed a nomination for “Atlanta” Season 1, but delivered an even stronger performance in Season 2. (Though he did get a Guest Actor nod for “This Is Us.”) Marc Maron wasn’t eligible for Season 1 of “GLOW” last year, but is a strong contender in 2018.

Then there are some veteran favorites looking to break back into the Emmys with new shows. Tony Shaloub has eight previous nominations and three wins — all for “Monk” — so voters could favor him for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” this year. Henry Winkler has six nominations over his career, but he’s never won; that could change with his dynamite work in “Barry.” (And Anthony Carrigan would be a great pick from that show, too.) Sean Hayes doesn’t have a new show, but he does have new episodes of an old show; “Will & Grace” nabbed him seven nominations and one win in its original iteration, and the revival could add to both totals.

Below are IndieWire TV Critic Ben Travers’ predictions for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (listed in alphabetical order), which will be updated throughout the season. Make sure to keep checking IndieWire for all the latest buzz and highlights from the 2018 race, and read predictions in the rest of the categories, as well.

Predicted Nominees:

Louie Anderson, “Baskets” Alec Baldwin, “SNL” Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” Brian Tyree Henry, “Atlanta” Marc Maron, “GLOW” Tony Shaloub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Spoilers: Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”; Tony Hale, “Arrested Development”; Sean Hayes, “Will & Grace”; Henry Winkler, “Barry”

In a Perfect World: Will Arnett, “Arrested Development”; Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”; Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”; Walton Goggins, “Vice Principals”; William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”; Zach Woods, “Silicon Valley”