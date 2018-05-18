Emmy Predictions 2018: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

"SNL" looks to keep growing its nomination count while returning favorites make a case for gold.

Last Year’s Winner: Kate McKinnon, “SNL”

Still Eligible: Yes.

Hot Streak: McKinnon has won two years in a row for her work on “SNL.”

Fun Fact: Prior to 2008, no actress from “Saturday Night Live” had been nominated in this category. Since 2008, “SNL” performers have snagged 12 nominations.

Can Kate McKinnon make it three in a row? If her movies have anything to do with it, she just might. Though McKinnon’s work on “SNL” is beyond deserving — frankly, she’s beyond compare — she got a “Ghostbusters” bump in 2016, when the much-anticipated blockbuster hit theaters during Emmys season. Last year, “Rough Night” debuted to smaller numbers but still in the summer, and this year she has “The Spy Who Dumped Me” dropping in August. Will small-screen gold plus a big screen bump equal one more trophy?

Not if her competitors have anything to say about it. Vanessa Bayer and Leslie Jones will try to follow up last year’s nominations for “SNL” with a second nod each, while Judith Light hopes there’s still some love left for “Transparent.”

But that’s it for possible repeat nominations. Laurie Metcalf (“Roseanne”), fresh off her Oscar nomination for “Lady Bird,” leads a horde of returning favorites trying to break back into the race. Megan Mullally is a two-time winner and seven-time nominee for “Will & Grace,” so she could get another nod for the revival. Rita Moreno is looking for her first nomination since the ’80s for “One Day at a Time” Season 2, Rosie O’Donnell hopes “SMILF” will earn her her first acting nod since 1996, and Jessica Walter wants one more nomination for “Arrested Development.” (She was nominated in 2005.)

But some fresh faces might sway the Academy their way. Alex Borstein is a charmer in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and Betty Gilpin blew audiences away with her breakout role in “GLOW.” Zazie Beetz added extra depth to her character in “Atlanta” Season 2, while D’Arcy Carden on “The Good Place” is the funniest and most lovable non-robot, non-human on the air.

Below are IndieWire TV Critic Ben Travers’ predictions for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (listed in alphabetical order), which will be updated throughout the season. Make sure to keep checking IndieWire for all the latest buzz and highlights from the 2018 race, and read predictions in the rest of the categories, as well.

Predicted Nominees:

Zazie Beetz, “Atlanta” Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Betty Gilpin, “GLOW” Kate McKinnon, “SNL” Laurie Metcalf, “Roseanne” Rita Moreno, “One Day at a Time”

Spoilers: D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”; Leslie Jones, “SNL”; Megan Mullally, “Will & Grace”; Rosie O’Donnell, “SMILF”; Jessica Walter, “Arrested Development”

In a Perfect World: Zoe Perry, “Young Sheldon”; Nicole Richie, “Great News”; Molly Shannon, “Divorce”