Every IndieWire TV Review from 2018, Ranked by Grade from Best to Worst

There's more TV from this year alone than any of us could watch in our entire lifetime. Let us help you pick which shows to watch first.

Regardless of what point on the calendar you’re reading this, 2018’s been a long year.

In our ongoing effort to help TV fans sift through the ever-increasing multitude of shows vying for your precious attention, we thought we’d round up all the reviews we’ve published on IndieWire since New Year’s.

Some of these shows peppered our Most Anticipated of 2018 list. Many of them have a place in our growing compendium of brand new 2018 Netflix originals. A handful of them are for shows we weren’t even 100 percent sure would exist in 2018, let alone be something we could evaluate.

To clarify: The list below is of season reviews, based on all available episodes at the time. For a number of shows, we also publish week-to-week reviews. You can find all of those here.

So, if you’ve just recently signed up for a premium cable channel, wondered what to recommend to your adventurous relatives, or just wanted to see which shows we gave a “C+” to, everything you need is just a scroll away.

(If, brave soul, you dare to think about any TV that existed before January 1, here’s our comprehensive collection of all our 2017 reviews.)

A

America to Me — Season 1 [Starz]

The Americans — Season 6 [FX]

Atlanta — Season 2 [FX]

High Maintenance — Season 2 [HBO]

Howards End [Starz]

Wild Wild Country [Netflix]

A-

Archer — Season 9 [FXX]

Barry — Season 1 [HBO]

Baskets — Season 3 [FX]

The Chi — Season 1 [Showtime]

Corporate — Season 1 [Comedy Central]

Counterpart — Season 1 [Starz]

Flint Town [Netflix]

The Good Fight — Season 2 [CBS All Access]

Homeland — Season 7 — [Showtime]

Legion — Season 2 [FX]

The Looming Tower [Hulu]

One Day at a Time — Season 2 [Netflix]

The Path — Season 3 [Hulu]

Requiem [Netflix]

A Series of Unfortunate Events — Season 2 [Netflix]

The Terror — Season 1 [AMC]

The Trade — Season 1 [Showtime]

Ugly Delicious — Season 1 [Netflix]

B+

3% — Season 2 [Netflix]

Aggretsuko — Season 1 [Netflix]

A.P. Bio — Season 1 [NBC]

Bosch — Season 4 [Amazon]

Brockmire — Season 2 [IFC]

Channel Zero — Season 3 [Syfy]

Divorce — Season 2 [HBO]

The Expanse — Season 3 [Syfy]

Final Space — Season 1 [TBS]

Grace and Frankie — Season 4 [Netflix]

The Handmaid’s Tale — Season 2 [Hulu]

Into the Badlands — Season 3 [AMC]

Killing Eve — Season 1 [BBC America]

LA to Vegas — Season 1 [Fox]

The Last O.G. — Season 1 [TBS]

Lovesick — Season 3 [Netflix]

On My Block — Season 1 [Netflix]

Queer Eye — Season 1 — [Netflix]

Rotten — Season 1 [Netflix]

The X-Files — Season 11 [Fox]

B

Billions — Season 3 [Showtime]

Black Lightning — Season 1 [The CW]

Bobby Kennedy for President [Netflix]

Collateral [Netflix]

Colony — Season 3 [USA]

Grown-ish — Season 1 [Freeform]

Krypton — Season 1 [Syfy]

Love — Season 3 [Netflix]

Marvel’s Jessica Jones — Season 2 [Netflix]

New Girl — Season 7 [Fox]

Sneaky Pete — Season 2 [Amazon]

This Close — Season 1 [Sundance Now]

Vida — Season 1 [Starz]

Westworld — Season 2 [HBO]

B-

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story [FX]

Being Serena [HBO]

Charité [Netflix]

Cobra Kai — Season 1 [YouTube Red]

Condor — Season 1 [Audience Network]

Crashing — Season 2 [HBO]

Everything Sucks — Season 1 [Netflix]

The New Legends of Monkey — Season 1 [Netflix]

Rapture — Season 1 [Netflix]

Rellik [Cinemax]

Seven Seconds — Season 1 [Netflix]

Silicon Valley — Season 5 [HBO]

Troy: Fall of a City [Netflix]

Trust [FX]

UnREAL — Season 3 [Lifetime]

Victoria — Season 2 [PBS]

Waco — Season 1 [Paramount Network]

C+

The Alienist — Season 1 [TNT]

Lost in Space — Season 1 [Netflix]

McMafia — Season 1 [AMC]

Siren — Season 1 [Freeform]

Undercover High — Season 1 [A&E]

Unsolved: The Murder of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. [USA]

C

Altered Carbon — Season 1 [Netflix]

Good Girls — Season 1 [NBC]

Here and Now — Season 1 — [HBO]

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams — Season 1 [Amazon]

Roseanne — Season 10 [ABC]

Santa Clarita Diet — Season 2 [Netflix]

C-

Genius — Season 2 [Nat Geo]

Hard Sun — Season 1 [Hulu]

Life Sentence — Season 1 [CW]

Rise — Season 1 [NBC]

Sundays with Alec Baldwin [ABC]

D+

Sweetbitter — Season 1 [Starz]

D

9-1-1 — Season 1 [Fox]

Our Cartoon President — Season 1 [Showtime]

