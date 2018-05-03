Every IndieWire TV Review from 2018, Ranked by Grade from Best to Worst

Regardless of what point on the calendar you’re reading this, 2018’s been a long year.
In our ongoing effort to help TV fans sift through the ever-increasing multitude of shows vying for your precious attention, we thought we’d round up all the reviews we’ve published on IndieWire since New Year’s.
Some of these shows peppered our Most Anticipated of 2018 list. Many of them have a place in our growing compendium of brand new 2018 Netflix originals. A handful of them are for shows we weren’t even 100 percent sure would exist in 2018, let alone be something we could evaluate.
To clarify: The list below is of season reviews, based on all available episodes at the time. For a number of shows, we also publish week-to-week reviews. You can find all of those here.
So, if you’ve just recently signed up for a premium cable channel, wondered what to recommend to your adventurous relatives, or just wanted to see which shows we gave a “C+” to, everything you need is just a scroll away.
(If, brave soul, you dare to think about any TV that existed before January 1, here’s our comprehensive collection of all our 2017 reviews.)
A
America to Me — Season 1 [Starz]
High Maintenance — Season 2 [HBO]
A-
Corporate — Season 1 [Comedy Central]
Counterpart — Season 1 [Starz]
The Good Fight — Season 2 [CBS All Access]
Homeland — Season 7 — [Showtime]
One Day at a Time — Season 2 [Netflix]
A Series of Unfortunate Events — Season 2 [Netflix]
The Trade — Season 1 [Showtime]
Ugly Delicious — Season 1 [Netflix]
B+
Aggretsuko — Season 1 [Netflix]
Channel Zero — Season 3 [Syfy]
Grace and Frankie — Season 4 [Netflix]
The Handmaid’s Tale — Season 2 [Hulu]
Into the Badlands — Season 3 [AMC]
Killing Eve — Season 1 [BBC America]
The Last O.G. — Season 1 [TBS]
On My Block — Season 1 [Netflix]
Queer Eye — Season 1 — [Netflix]
B
Billions — Season 3 [Showtime]
Black Lightning — Season 1 [The CW]
Bobby Kennedy for President [Netflix]
Grown-ish — Season 1 [Freeform]
Marvel’s Jessica Jones — Season 2 [Netflix]
Sneaky Pete — Season 2 [Amazon]
This Close — Season 1 [Sundance Now]
Paramount Network
B-
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story [FX]
Cobra Kai — Season 1 [YouTube Red]
Condor — Season 1 [Audience Network]
Everything Sucks — Season 1 [Netflix]
The New Legends of Monkey — Season 1 [Netflix]
Seven Seconds — Season 1 [Netflix]
Silicon Valley — Season 5 [HBO]
Troy: Fall of a City [Netflix]
Waco — Season 1 [Paramount Network]
C+
Lost in Space — Season 1 [Netflix]
Undercover High — Season 1 [A&E]
Unsolved: The Murder of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. [USA]
Danielle Levitt/NBC
C
Altered Carbon — Season 1 [Netflix]
Here and Now — Season 1 — [HBO]
Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams — Season 1 [Amazon]
Santa Clarita Diet — Season 2 [Netflix]
C-
Sundays with Alec Baldwin [ABC]
D+
Sweetbitter — Season 1 [Starz]
D
Our Cartoon President — Season 1 [Showtime]
Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.