‘355’: Universal Lands Jessica Chastain and Lupita Nyong’o Spy Thriller in Reported $20 Million Deal

Fan Bingbing, Marion Cotillard, and Penelope Cruz are co-starring in the Simon Kinberg-directed spy movie.

The cameras have not started rolling on Simon Kinberg’s “355,” but it’s arguably one of the biggest movies of Cannes 2018. Universal Pictures has purchased U.S. rights to the movie in an estimated $20 million deal (via Variety), making it one of the bigger purchase in Cannes market history. The star-studded film features Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Fan Bingbing, Marion Cotillard, and Penelope Cruz.

Chastain came up with the concept for “355” herself. “Smash” creator Theresa Rebeck is writing the screenplay, while Kinberg is directing. The filmmaker and Chastain teamed up on his directorial debut, the Fox tentpole “X-Men: Dark Phoenix.” The title of the movie refers to Agent 355, one of our nation’s first secret agents during the American Revolution.

“355” plot details are remaining under wraps for now, but the five actresses are rumored to all be playing spies from around the world who team up for a mission. The women took Cannes by storm by appearing together at a press event touting the film, which courted numerous buyers. The budget is estimated to be at or above $75 million.

The Universal acquisition is the second major buy at the Cannes market. Netflix spent an estimated $30 million to purchase the animated robot film “Next Gen.”