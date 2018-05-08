‘A Quiet Place’ Sequel: John Krasinski Has An Idea for Where He Wants the Series to Go Next

Paramount Pictures confirmed at CinemaCon last month it is developing a sequel to Krasinski's 2018 horror smash hit.

John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place” is one of the year’s best reviewed studio movies and a box office hit with over $160 million and counting, so it wasn’t too surprising when Paramount Pictures confirmed at CinemaCon that a sequel was in development. Krasinski is not yet confirmed to be returning to the director’s chair for the next installment, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t thinking about where the story goes next.

“The thing that I loved in the movie, where my mind kept wandering as we were making it, was the question of who was on the other end of those fires, when the father lights the fire and in the distance those other fires light up,” Krasinski told Deadline when asked about sequel plans. “How did those people survive? How did that old man survive?”

“In the extreme these characters are going through, there’s no room to think about that,” he continued. “They’re there, there’s an old man who’s about to scream, they just have to deal with that. I think it would be interesting to see what’s going on elsewhere at this same time”

“A Quiet Place” centers around a family struggling to stay alive in a future where alien creatures kill any human that makes noise. The storyline only focuses on the characters played by Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe, but the story, as Krasinski notes in his comments, does make a point to show there are other survivors living in the same area as the central family.

Krasinski’s sequel tease suggests that whatever “A Quiet Place 2” ends up being, it won’t be a continuation of the original story. Screenwriters Bryan Woods and Scott Beck revealed a similar plan to Fandango last month

“There are so many discarded set pieces, too, just hiding out in Word documents on our computers,” Beck added. “So, yeah, there are certainly so many stories you could tell. It’s just really, at the end of the day, who are the characters in this, and what does this situation mean to that dynamic?”

Krasinski admitted to Deadline that he never really thought of an expanded world while he was making the first movie, but now he sees the possibilities of the universe a bit more. “A Quiet Place” is now playing in theaters nationwide.