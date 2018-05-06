Kanye West’s Tweets Kill Donald Glover in ‘A Quiet Place’ Parody on ‘SNL’

How can anyone stay quiet when Kanye posts a picture of a MAGA hat?

“Saturday Night Live” took on “A Quiet Place” with a taped segment on the May 5 episode in which shocked reactions to Kanye West’s increasingly wild tweets kept getting cast members killed. Host Donald Glover was on his phone while walking around the must-be-silent “Quiet Place” universe with cast members Aidy Bryant, Kenan Thompson, Beck Bennett, and Cecily Strong, and West’s outrageous Twitter posts kept shocking the group into speaking out loud and getting killed. Eventually, a nonsense track release and West’s already notorious outburst on TMZ that “slavery was a choice” finished everyone off.

West recently explained his controversial views on slavery via Twitter in now-deleted tweets.

“Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will,” he wrote. “My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved. They cut our tongues so we couldn’t communicate to each other. I will not allow my tongue to be cut … they can no longer stop our voice.”

Watch the sketch, appropriately titled “A Kanye Place,” below.