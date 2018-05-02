‘A Simple Favor’ First Trailer: Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively Stir Up Their Own Boozy Take on ‘Gone Girl’

Lively recently wiped her Instagram account clean, all the better to stump for a film about her unexpectedly missing character.

Mix one part “Gone Girl,” a dash of “The Girl on the Train,” shake shake shake, garnish with a refreshing twist of lemon, and voila, you just might have an inkling of what’s to come in Paul Feig’s “A Simple Favor.” Based on Darcey Bell’s bestselling novel of the same name, the film stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively as a seemingly mismatched pair of best friends who might not know each other as well as they’d like. And then one of them goes missing! (That old twist.)

Kendrick stars as mommy blogger Stephanie, who is quite pleased when her young son becomes best pals with glamorous Emily’s (Lively) own offspring. While the boys enjoy play dates and sleepovers, their moms apparently double down on the martini-drinking and secret-swapping. But Emily has some pretty big secrets, the kind that result in her going missing, leading plucky Stephanie to try to figure out just what the heck happened to her beloved pal. As is so often the case with twisty thrillers like Bell’s, the answer is a surprise wrapped up in a riddle.

While the film’s fall release is still pretty far off, Kendrick and Lively have both been hitting the marketing road quite hard the past few weeks, splashing out on a big CinemaCon visit and coopting Lively’s own Instagram account to gin up interest in the film. The prolific social media user recently wiped her Instagram account (see? it’s missing, just like her character), and is now using it only to stump for the film.

Check out the first trailer for “A Simple Favor” below.

“A Simple Favor” hits theaters on September 14.

