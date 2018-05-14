A24 Buys Gaspar Noé’s Acclaimed Drug Trip Movie ‘Climax’ Out of Cannes 2018

The indie distributor has made its first major Cannes purchase several days before premiering "Under the Silver Lake" in competition.

A24 has purchased domestic rights to “Climax,” the new film from Gaspar Noé that earned rave reviews over the weekend after its premiere at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight. The film, starring “Star Trek: Beyond” and “Atomic Blonde” actress Sofia Boutella, has been described as “Step Up” meets “Salo, or the 120 Days of Sodom.” The story centers on members of a dance troupe who descend into madness during a celebration. IndieWire’s Eric Kohn wrote that “Climax” might just be Noé’s best film to date.

“‘Climax’ shares much in common with the levitating camerawork of his divisive ‘Enter the Void,’ but unlike that sprawling endeavor, this 96-minute odyssey feels like just the right length to encapsulate his talent for disorienting viewers while inviting them into his madcap intentions of overtaking their senses,” Kohn wrote in his A- review out of Cannes. “It’s certainly the best snapshot of a talented filmmaker committed to fucking with your head.”

“Climax” is A24’s first major purchase out of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. The studio and distributor is set to unveil David Robert Mitchell’s “Under the Silver Lake” in competition later in the festival. The acquisition gives A24 its second major Directors’ Fortnight premiere in two years following Sean Baker’s “The Florida Project” in 2017. The deal marks the first time the studio has worked with Noé.

A24’s upcoming releases include “How to Talk to Girls At Parties,” “Hereditary,” “Eighth Grade,” and “Hot Summer Nights.” Deadline first reported the “Climax” acquisition.