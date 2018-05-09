‘Alex Strangelove’ Trailer: Netflix’s Gay Teen Sex Comedy Courts the ‘Love, Simon’ Crowd

"The Skeleton Twins" director Craig Johnson delivers a gay "Superbad" with a dash of John Hughes.

If you found yourself wishing “Love, Simon” had a little less love and a lot more sex, “Alex, Strangelove” might be more up your alley. The latest from Craig Johnson, the writer/director of “The Skeleton Twins” and “Wilson,” “Alex Strangelove” is a raunchy teen comedy in the vein of “Superbad,” with a coming-of-age story as sweet as the one in “Love, Simon.” Although the first trailer only teases a fraction of the gross-out humor and sex talk in the actual movie, it should be spicy enough to whet your appetite.

Starring a peppy cast of relative unknowns, the story follows high-schooler Alex (Daniel Doheny) on a classic teen comedy quest: How to lose his virginity. The problem is Alex seems totally uninterested in having sex with his girlfriend, Claire (Madeline Weinstein). When he meets curly-haired Elliott (Antonio Marziale) at a party, he thinks he might be bisexual. But his toad-licking sidekick Dell (Daniel Zolghadri) says it’s just a “man-crush.” Caught between Dell’s shenanigans, Claire’s horny urging, and Elliott’s gentle seductions, Alex must figure out what it is he actually wants.

“Alex Strangelove” will debut on Netflix on June 8. Check out the trailer below.