‘Once Upon a Time’ Creators Will Now Oversee Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot

Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz are moving from Storybrooke to "Amazing Stories."

Now that “Once Upon a Time” has ended its lengthy run at ABC, executive producers Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz are moving on to a new adventure. The duo have signed on as writers and executive producers of Steven Spielberg’s revival of “Amazing Stories” for Apple.

Kitsis and Horowitz fill the void left by Bryan Fuller and Hart Hanson, both of whom departed the project in February. They’ll serve as executive producers and showrunners on the show, which is also executive produced by Spielberg and Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

Kitsis and Horowitz recently extended their overall deal with ABC Studios by four more years, keeping them there through 2022. But the duo will be on loan to Apple in order to do “Amazing Stories,” which comes from Universal TV and Amblin TV.

“Amazing Stories” originally aired for two seasons on NBC from 1985 to 1987. Apple has picked up 10 episodes of the reboot, described as a “reimagining” from Spielberg that “will transport the audience to worlds of wonder through the lens of today’s most imaginative filmmakers, directors and writers.”

Fuller and Hanson departed after what were believed to be creative differences, as Apple aims for a more family-friendly take, similar to the original. That would seem to align with Kitsis and Horowitz, given the tone of “Once Upon a Time.”

The writing partners, who started working together while at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, worked on series such as “Popular” and “Felicity” before joining ABC’s “Lost” during its first year — where they eventually moved up the ranks to executive producer. They won a Writers’ Guild of America Award for their work on “Lost,” as well as multiple Emmy, WGA and PGA nominations. Their other credits include the feature film “Tron: Legacy” and the animated television series “Tron: Uprising.” More recently, besides “Once Upon a Time” and its spinoff, Kitsis and Horowitz were behind the Freeform thriller “Dead of Summer” for Freeform with Ian B. Goldberg.

Apple is expected to announce more details about its TV service later this year, with programs starting to premiere in 2019. Viewers are expected to be able to access Apple’s original content via the TV app on their Apple phones, tablets, and desktops.