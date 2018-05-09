Amazon Removes Jeffrey Tambor from Emmys Race for ‘Transparent’ After Sexual Harassment Allegations

The actor was nominated three times and won an Emmy for his performance as Maura Pfefferman on the Amazon comedy series.

Jeffrey Tambor has been a reliable presence at the Emmys for the last three years thanks to his performance as Maura Pfefferman on Amazon’s “Transparent,” but the actor won’t be back in the race in 2018. Gold Derby confirms Amazon has pulled Tambor from Emmys consideration for “Transparent” after the actor was fired from the show due to sexual harassment allegations. Tambor would’ve been considered for the show’s fourth season.

The first sexual harassment allegation against Tambor was made in November 2017 by his former assistant, Van Barnes. The actor’s “Transparent” co-star Trace Lysette followed just over a week later with a second allegation, accusing Tambor of making sexually inappropriate remarks towards her in between takes and pressing up against her. Tambor denied the allegations. Following an internal investigation by Amazon, Tambor was fired from the series.

Tambor’s performance in “Transparent” earned three consecutive Emmy nominations for best actor in a comedy series between 2015 and 2017. He won the award in 2015 and also earned a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild award during the show’s first three seasons.

While Tambor won’t be in the Emmys race for “Transparent,” he still has the chance to land a nomination thanks to Netflix’s “Arrested Development.” The streaming giant is releasing the fifth season of the popular comedy series on May 29, which makes it eligible for the 2018 Emmys. Tambor’s “Arrested Development” role has received two nominations for supporting actor in 2004 and 2005. Netflix confirmed earlier this month Tambor would appear as normal in the new season.

“Transparent” will return for a fifth and final season without Tambor. IndieWire has reached out to Amazon for comment.