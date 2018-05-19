Ann Dowd Thinks Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Even Worse Than Her Evil ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Character

She thinks Aunt Lydia would have turned Sanders' job down.

Michelle Wolf stirred controversy when she dared speak truth to power at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last month, especially when it came time to address Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Among Wolf’s jokes directed toward the White House Press Secretary was a comparison to Aunt Lydia, the stern, borderline evil character Ann Dowd plays on “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Thing is, Dowd doesn’t see too many similarities between the two — she thinks Sanders is worse.

“From my experience, Lydia is a straightforward person with a low tolerance for confusion and nonsense,” she says in a Los Angeles Times interview. “Had she been offered the job of press secretary for the present administration, she most likely would have turned it down. Also, Lydia has the comfort of believing that everything she says and does is in service to God. Ms. Sanders has no such luxury.”

Dowd won an Emmy for her performance on the Hulu drama at least year’s ceremony, where she was also nominated for her work on “The Leftovers.” Season two of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which consists of 13 episodes, premiered on April 25.