Annabella Sciorra Is Disappointed That Happy Harvey Weinstein Can Return to His ‘Hunting Ground’ After Posting Bail

Several of his accusers have had mixed reactions to his day in court.

Annabella Sciorra, who has accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her in the early 1990s, got little relief from seeing him in court on Friday. Though she’s glad that “the law finally caught up” with him, the Emmy-nominated actress said in a series of tweets that “nothing about that felt celebratory to me” because, unlike defendants with less money and fewer resources, Weinstein was allowed to return to “his other hunting ground” until his next court appearance.

“The smirk on his face as he was led out of the police station in cuffs made me physically sick. The public statement from his lawyer was intended only to denigrate all the brave women who came forward and spoke out against him,” Sciorra wrote.

“And I got no relief from seeing this monster walk into court, then sneak out the back door after posting a million dollar bond. All that says is, money buys VIP treatment in the justice system no matter how serious or violent the crimes.”

Sciorra isn’t the only one of Weinstein’s accusers to have complicated feelings about seeing him in court. Asia Argento and Rose McGowan were gleeful, Paz de la Huerta “couldn’t stop crying,” and Ashley Judd referred to it as “a watershed event.”

Sciorra then brought up Kalief Browder, who “was denied bail after being accused of a misdemeanor, then spent four years in Rikers, over half of it in solitary confinement, awaiting a trial that never occurred.”

“If there was truly ’equal justice under the law’, Harvey Weinstein would be behind bars in Rikers today, waiting for his own day in court, not free to roam New York, his other hunting ground, wearing an ankle bracelet,” Sciorra concluded.

Mira Sorvino, who has also accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, echoed Sciorra’s sentiments. “This thread is so important,” she tweeted. “I feel the same way, there was no jubilation although I was heartened that he was starting the process of standing trial.”

Weinstein is set to return to court on July 30.