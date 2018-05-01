‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Trailer: Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly Team Up to Show the Power of Superhero Bugs

It's set before "Avengers: Infinity War."

Lest you forget that the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, a new trailer for “Ant-Man and the Wasp” is here to remind you that our eventual heat death is at least a few years away. Paul Rudd’s bite-sized superhero becomes the latest Avenger-adjacent hero to get the sequel treatment in the film, which upgrades Evangeline Lilly’s character from civilian to sidekick. Watch the trailer below.

Set between “Captain America: Civil War” and the just-released “Avengers: Infinity War” (so much war!), the film follows Scott Lang/Ant-Man as he deals with being placed under house arrest in further proof that no good deed goes unpunished. Michael Douglas, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, and Michael Peña will all be reprising their roles.

They’ll be joined by Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, Hannah John-Kamen. Peyton Reed will be returning to the director’s chair for “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” which Disney will release on July 6.