Bleecker Street Buys Mads Mikkelsen’s Cannes Survival Drama ‘Arctic’

Joe Penna's directorial debut premiered in the Cannes Midnight section.

Bleecker Street has purchased North American and select international distribution rights to Joe Penna’s directorial debut “Arctic.” The movie premiered in the Cannes 2018 Midnight section.

“Arctic” stars Cannes favorite Mads Mikkelsen as a man stranded in the Arctic who is finally about to receive long-awaited rescue. The man’s plan is disrupted after a tragic accident forces him to decide whether or not he should stay in the safety of his camp or head out on a deadly mission through the unknown in order to be saved.

The U.S. deal was negotiated between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy on behalf of Bleecker Street with CAA Media Finance and UTA. XYZ is handling international sales on behalf of the filmmakers.

“Arctic” joins Bleecker Street’s upcoming slate, which includes Sundance favorites “Leave No Trace” and “Colette.” The indie distributor released “Unsane,” “Beirut,” and the acclaimed “Disobedience” this year. The company’s next release is the Saoirse Ronan-starring “On Chesil Beach,” which opens in select theaters May 18.