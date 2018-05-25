‘Arrested Development’: Netflix Cancels U.K. Press Trip Following Damaging New York Times Interview

Jason Bateman, Tony Hale, and David Cross each apologized for their insensitivity towards co-star Jessica Walter.

As fallout from a May 23 New York Times interview that resulted in apologies from three “Arrested Development” actors continues, Netflix has canceled the cast’s promotional trip across the pond. “We had planned to have most of the ‘Arrested Development’ cast in London this week to support the launch of the new season and meet fans,” said the studio in a statement reported by Deadline and confirmed by IndieWire. “At this time we have decided not to move ahead with promotional activity in the U.K. but hope to bring the cast back at another time.”

Seven members of the fictional Bluth family spoke to the Times’ Sopan Deb ahead of next week’s season five debut. During the conversation, Jessica Walter cried while recounting verbal abuse she allegedly endured from her onscreen ex-husband, Jeffrey Tambor. In late 2017, two accusations of sexual harassment from the set of Amazon’s “Transparent” caused Tambor to lose his Emmy-winning role on that series. Tambor did not talk to reporters as he walked the red carpet at the May 17 “Arrested Development” premiere in Los Angeles.

Two of Walters’ “Arrested Development” sons, Jason Bateman and Tony Hale, expressed remorse on Twitter for failing to comfort her (and, in Bateman’s case, defending Tambor’s outburst). David Cross, who plays Bluth in-law Tobias Fünke, also apologized when speaking to Gothamist, an exchange in which he revealed that Walters had also demeaned a stand-in.

An additional “Arrested Development” quarrel was settled just last week: The cast was unhappy that series creator Mitch Hurwitz had recut season four — resulting in seven new episodes — without upping their compensation.

“Arrested Development” returns on May 29.

