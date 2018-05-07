‘Arrested Development’ Season 5 Trailer: The Bluth Family Reunites to Win an Election

A pair of campaigns are on display for a sneak peek that replays some of the show's greatest hits.

After five years of ups and downs, “Arrested Development” Season 5 is finally heading to Netflix. In one of the show’s biggest twists yet, the release date is coming a lot quicker than people expected.

Netflix made the surprise announcement, revealing the first official non-promo-photo look at Season 5. The mystery that Jason Bateman teased last summer is on display as all the surviving Bluth family members try to sort out another complex web of problems.

From the looks of things, these new episodes center around a pair of campaigns. While Lindsay (Portia de Rossi) runs for Congress (though, given that character’s sense of commitment, that’s probably a single-episode arc), the rest of the Bluths are running for Family of the Year. That involves a pretty decent Michael impression — courtesy of Tobias — and some vintage GOB swearing sessions. (And, as it turns out, a new website making the family’s case.)

That look at the whole family also includes George and the man behind him, Jeffrey Tambor. David Cross is back too, after making public comments that a number of the cast were still prepared to “stand behind” Tambor in the wake of Amazon’s investigation of alleged harassment on the set of “Transparent.”

Jason Bateman (who’s still coming off one of Netflix’s biggest 2017 hits) returns as Michael, the guy just trying to keep the whole family together. Michael Cera, Alia Shawkat, Jessica Walter, Portia de Rossi, and Tony Hale all feature prominently in this first look, which throws in some classic clips in amongst the new footage. (It wouldn’t be an “Arrested Development” season without a few wigs, apparently.)

Watch the full trailer (with a new-and-improved bionic Buster hand) below:

“Arrested Development” Season 5 premieres May 29 on Netflix.

