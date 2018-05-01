‘Arrested Development’ Remix: Netflix Releasing 22 ‘New Episodes’ to Tell Season 4 in Chronological Order

Series creator Mitch Hurwitz confirms "Arrested Development Season 4 Remix: Fateful Consequences" debuts May 4 on Netflix.

New episodes of “Arrested Development” are arriving sooner than you think, but with an added twist. Series creator Mitch Hurwitz announced on Twitter that Netflix will release “Arrested Development Season 4 Remix: Fateful Consequences” on May 4. The season is something of a 22-episode revision of Season 4, which originally premiered on Netflix on May 26, 2013.

The original version of Season 4 ran 15 episodes, with each episode being devoted to a different member of the Bluth family. The structure of Season 4 was unlike the three previous seasons that aired on Fox, with the show taking on a “Rashomon”-style of storytelling as viewers saw different episodes from different characters’ perspectives. Numerous critics and fans were disappointed by this storytelling decision, as it kept members of the cast separate from each other for most of the season.

“The goal was that by the end of the season, a unified story of cause and effect would emerge for the viewer — full of surprises about how the Bluths were responsible for most of the misery they had endured,” Hurwitz writes of season 4. “In some ways to be an experience for that viewer, perhaps, akin to eating toast, then some bacon— maybe a sliced tomato followed by some turkey, and realizing, ‘Hey, I think I just had a BLT.’”

Hurwitz said he had some time in between Season 4 and the upcoming fifth season to recut the story into a more traditional season of “Arrested Development.” The remix is 22 episodes and retells the events of season 4 in more linear fashion, with crosscutting being used to link all of the stories together in chronological order.

“I pursued it as a comedic experiment to see if new jokes and a new perspective would emerge from a remix that features all the Bluths in every episode, and where the simultaneity of the story plays out chronologically,” Hurwitz said. “And I’m really excited about the final result. It’s funny in a whole new way, and I believe it creates a really entertaining and hilarious new experience for the ‘viewer.'”

The Season 4 remix begins streaming this Friday on Netflix. Hurwitz has wrapped production on the show’s fifth season, although Netflix has not yet announced a release date. Read Hurwitz’s letter announcing the new episodes below.