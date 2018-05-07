‘Arrested Development’ Season 5 Premieres This May, Netflix Confirms Jeffrey Tambor to Appear at Press Events

Jeffrey Tambor is confirmed to be making press appearances for the show following sexual harassment allegations.

“Arrested Development” just premiered a remixed edition of Season 4 on Netflix, and it turns out fans won’t have to wait to see the long-ancitipated fifth season. “Arrested Development” Season 5 will debut May 29 on Netflix, The Hollywood Reporter confirms. It’s unclear if Netflix plans to release the full season or just half of the Season 5 episodes (similar to how the company is rolling out “Kimmy Schmidt” Season 4) on May 29, but the date has been set so that the series can qualify for the 2018 Emmy Awards.

As has been previously reported, series regular Jeffrey Tambor will be included in the fifth season following sexual harassment allegations made against him. The actor was fired from his role on Amazon’s “Transparent” following harassment allegations by made his co-star Trace Lysette and former assistant Van Barnes. Tambor shot “Arrested Development” season 5 last fall and will not be removed from the show.

Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos not only confirmed Tambor’s role in Season 5, but he also told THR that the accused actor will be in attendance at upcoming media events to promote the new “Arrested Development” episodes. One of the events will be the May 17 Season 5 premiere in Hollywood.

“In making and promoting seasons four and five of ‘Arrested Development,’ Jeffrey has always been totally professional,” Sarandos said.

Tambor earned support from cast member David Cross in February when the actor told amNY, “There are a number of us who stand behind him — from the limited amount we know, we stand behind Jeffrey — and I am one of them.” Alia Shawkat told IndieWire last month that she supported the voices of Tambor’s accusers.

“Arrested Development” Season 5 debuts May 29.