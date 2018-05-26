Ashley Judd Calls Harvey Weinstein’s Arrest a ‘Watershed Event’ for the #MeToo Era

She's one of many women to have accused him of sexual harassment.

Ashley Judd, one of the first women to publicly accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, has called his arrest both “resoundingly significant” and “a watershed event.” Judd sued Weinstein for sexual harassment and defamation earlier this month, alleging that he referred to her as “a nightmare” to work with and prevented her from being cast in Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

“That Harvey Weinstein, a powerful man who thrived and flourished as he shattered and abused women in a culture of impunity was arrested and charged is resoundingly significant,” Judd wrote in a pair of tweets.

“It is a watershed event, an irreversible pivot away from tacit and explicit license to exploit to clarity about unacceptable behavior no longer being tolerated. Today, these images of Harvey in handcuffs are possible because of the voices, backbone, & determination, in spite of the unknown & retaliation, demonstrated by survivors & the journalists who reported our stories.”

Read More:Ashley Judd Files Sexual Harassment and Defamation Lawsuit Against Harvey Weinstein

The actress alleges that Weinstein harassed her in the 1990s; like many of his accusers, she says the incident took place in a hotel room, where he asked her to take a shower with him. “I said no, a lot of ways, a lot of times, and he always came back at me with some new ask,” she told the New York Times. “It was all this bargaining, this coercive bargaining.”