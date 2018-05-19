Asia Argento Condemns Harvey Weinstein at Cannes Awards: ‘I Was Raped Here, This Festival Was His Hunting Ground’

Argento made an appearance at the Cannes awards ceremony before the prize for best actress was announced.

Asia Argento addressed her rape by Harvey Weinstein during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival awards ceremony. The actress and filmmaker made an appearance on stage before the prize for best actress was announced, and she referred to Cannes as Weinstein’s “hunting ground.”

“In 1997, I was raped by Harvey Weinstein here at Cannes,” Argento said. “I was 21 years old. This festival was his hunting ground. I want to make a prediction: Harvey Weinstein will never be welcomed here ever again.”

“He will live in disgrace, shunned by a film community that once embraced him and covered up for his crimes,” she continued. “And even tonight, sitting among you, there are those who still have to be held accountable for their conduct against women for behavior that does not belong in this industry.”

Argento accused Weinstein of rape last October and has been one of the most prominent voices in the #MeToo anti-harassment movement. You can read her full Weinstein-related comments from the Cannes awards in the Twitter thread below, courtesy of Los Angeles Times film critic Justin Chang.

