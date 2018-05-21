Asia Argento Says Spike Lee Was the Only One Who ‘Spoke Kind Words’ to Her After Her Fiery Cannes Speech

Argento accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her at the festival in 1997.

Reactions to Asia Argento’s speech at the Cannes Film Festival’s awards ceremony have been positive, but the actress — who used her time onstage to say that she was raped by Harvey Weinstein at the festival in 1997 and that Cannes was “his hunting ground” — says that the response was more muted in person. With one exception, that is: Spike Lee, whom Argento cites as the only person who “congratulated” and “spoke kind words” to her afterward.

“I am definitely feeling it more from you all here than I did last night,” she tweeted to Mia Farrow, who wrote that she hopes Argento and Mira Sorvino “both feel SO MANY of us, standing with you.” Argento continued, “After my speech, the only person who came up to me, congratulated and spoke kind words to me was Spike Lee.”

“In 1997, I was raped by Harvey Weinstein here at Cannes,” Argento said on Saturday night. “I was 21 years old. This festival was his hunting ground. I want to make a prediction: Harvey Weinstein will never be welcomed here ever again.”

“He will live in disgrace, shunned by a film community that once embraced him and covered up for his crimes,” she continued. “And even tonight, sitting among you, there are those who still have to be held accountable for their conduct against women for behavior that does not belong in this industry.”