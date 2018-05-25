Asia Argento and Rose McGowan React to Harvey Weinstein Arrest and Rape Charges: ‘We Got You, Harvey, We Got You’

Anthony Bourdain also reacted to Weinstein's arrest by posting to social media a certified prison food menu.

Asia Argento and Rose McGowan took to social media on the morning of May 25 to react to Harvey Weinstein’s arrest in New York City. Weinstein turned himself in to the New York Police Department and was charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse, and sexual misconduct for incidents involving two separate women. Argento and McGowan accused Harvey Weinstein of rape last year and have been at the forefront of the crusade for justice against him.

“We got you, Harvey Weinstein, we got you,” McGowan tweeted during Weinstein’s arraignment. Argento posted two messages to her social media pages: “What took you so long, Harvey? and “Harvey Weinstein isn’t smiling now,” both accompanied by screenshots of Weinstein heading into the courtroom.

McGowan also made video interview appearances Friday morning on The Associated Press and “Megyn Kelly Today.” The activist told the AP that she is going to try all she can to attend any future court dates involving Weinstein’s trial. The New York judge set Weinstein’s first court date for July.

“If I’m allowed to, I will attend,” McGowan told the AP. “And hopefully that will actually heal a lot of the kind of trauma I get whenever I see his face or whenever I hear his name or whenever I have to read or hear that he says it was consensual.

“I’ll get to sit there and I’ll get to look at him,” she continued. “And I’ll get to be an eye and so many other victims will get to look him square in the eye and just by being there, represent the fact that we did not want this. We did not ask for this. We were just people.”

Speaking to Megyn Kelly, McGowan added, “I don’t ever want to see him again. I think the world could use that face being gone.”

Anthony Bourdain, who is dating Argento, also reacted to Weinstein’s arrest on social media. The television host posted a photo of a certified prison food menu and wrote, “What’s on the menu for Weinstein.”

You can check out the reactions from McGowan, Argento, and Bourdain below. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

We got you, Harvey Weinstein, we got you — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) May 25, 2018

What took you so long Harvey? pic.twitter.com/MUFB34fWai — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) May 25, 2018

Harvey Weinstein ain’t smiling now https://t.co/upZJRxGPeO — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) May 25, 2018

LOOK HIM SQUARELY IN THE EYE: #RoseMcGowan says she hopes to attend any upcoming trial for #HarveyWeinstein, as he turns himself in to police. pic.twitter.com/wdvtndpVWR — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 25, 2018