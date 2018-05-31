‘Baskets’ Stars Take Over Arby’s for an Awards-Worthy Stunt Christine Baskets Would Love

Zach Galiafinakis, Louie Anderson, Martha Kelly, and more cast members served up curly fries and hilarity in Hollywood.

As the awards eligibility window closes and Academy members are nearing the time to vote for Emmy nominations, FX thought of a creative For Your Consideration event that is completely in keeping with the “Baskets” ethos. The network took over the Arby’s off of Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood earlier this week to serve up roast beef, curly fries, and a healthy helping of self-referential humor to Academy members hungry for a unique awards experience.

Stars Zach Galifianakis, Louie Anderson, Martha Kelly, and many more stepped behind the counter and into the drive-thru window to expedite orders. The fast-food joint was also bedecked in “Baskets” posters, screens played episodes of the show inside, and more Easter eggs (such as the Frobot machine) on location made this a heartwarming “Baskets” family event.

Arby’s has appeared multiple times on the show to serve various purposes: to give Chip Baskets (Galifianakis) a place to get back on his feet, as a venue for family meetings, and to epitomize the American dream built on steady, hard work. Christine Baskets (Anderson) even wanted to buy into the franchise to build as a family business.

Co-creator Jonathan Krisel told reporters at the event, “I think what happened was when we made the pilot there was one small mention of Arby’s and when we started writing the show, it was like, ‘That’s [it.]’ We always wanted to have real places [on the show], like Costco.”

“Places that TV doesn’t show a lot. You don’t see real fast food places being used or real places being talked about,” added Galifianakis. “And unfortunately, the country’s turned into this kind of fast food mentality. We wanted to highlight that. I don’t know how Arby’s itself got involved. I think the president of Arby’s contacted me. They’ve been really good about letting us shoot here.

“I know you think we probably shoot at Arby’s headquarters, but this is the one we shoot in,” Galifianakis said. “How many questions will be about Arby’s? We are limited in our Arby’s knowledge.”

The decision to hold the For Your Consideration event at Arby’s was a no-brainer, although apparently a Costco experience was also floated. The usual events for Academy members involve a screening at a theater followed by a Q&A with the cast and crew. Case in point, “This Is Us” was holding their FYC event at the Ace Hotel and Theatre that night.

“That’s too precious. My god, it’s just a TV show,” joked Galifianakis. “Have it at an Arby’s. How it takes itself so seriously makes no sense. God. We’re dumb actors. This is how we ended up with Trump. Celebrity worship.”

The first two seasons of “Baskets” are available to stream on Hulu, with the third expected in the near future.