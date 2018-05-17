The CW’s Next DC Crossover Will Showcase Batwoman and Bring Gotham to the ‘Arrowverse’

"Arrow" star Stephen Amell announced the news at The CW's upfront presentation.

The city of Gotham is coming to the CW’s DC Comics “Arrowverse” for the first time. “Arrow” star Stephen Amell revealed on Thursday that this year’s DC crossover event on the CW would introduce Batwoman for the first time.

“For the very first time, we’ll be fighting alongside Batwoman, which is terrific,” Amell told the audience at New York City Center gathered for The CW’s upfront presentation. “The crossover is going to make it to air in December. I need to leave right now and start filming it!”

IndieWire

Behind Amell, a poster featured “Supergirl,” “The Flash” and “Arrow,” along with the Batwoman signal. Later, The CW president Mark Pedowitz returned to the stage with a “Batwoman” logo behind him.

The CW didn’t offer many details, but Pedowitz added that “We are adding the city of Gotham into the Arrowverse. This will be another full-throttled, action-packed event.”

Batwoman has undergone several incarnations in the DC Comics universe, first appearing in Detective Comics #233 in 1956. The modern version, Kate Kane, was reintroduced in 2006 and is of Jewish descent and a lesbian.

The timing of the announcement comes just days after Fox announced the final season of “Gotham,” and also comes the same day as Epix announced the straight-to-series greenlight of the DC origin story “Pennyworth,” about Bruce Wayne’s legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth. That show, from Warner Horizon Scripted Television, comes from “Gotham” executive producer/writer Bruno Heller and executive producer/director Danny Cannon, and premieres in 2019.