‘Beautiful Boy’ First Footage: Timothée Chalamet Returns to Break Our Hearts All Over Again This Oscar Season — Watch

Chalamet's turn as a drug-addicted teenager is expected to bring him back to the awards conversation this year.

Timothée Chalamet is just coming off a breakout awards season thanks to his first Oscar nomination for “Call Me By Your Name,” and it looks like the 22-year-old indie favorite isn’t going to make us wait very long for another potential awards powerhouse. Amazon has debuted the first footage from Chalamet’s upcoming drama “Beautiful Boy,” co-starring Steve Carell and directed by “The Broken Circle Breakdown ” helmer Felix Van Groeningen.

“Beautiful Boy” is based on the memoir of the same name by David Sheff and the memoir “Tweak,” written by David’s son, Nic Sheff. Carell and Chalamet play the father and son duo, whose relationship becomes strained as Nic falls into methamphetamine addiction. The drama co-stars Maura Tierney, Amy Ryan, and Timothy Hutton.

Amazon premiered the first footage from “Beautiful Boy” at CinemaCon last month, where press instantly started the Oscar buzz for Chalamet’s performance as the drug-addicted teenager. While we wait for the official trailer to drop, watch the first “Beautiful Boy” footage below.

“Beautiful Boy” opens in select theaters October 12.