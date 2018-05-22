Gina Rodriguez and David Thewlis will be playing characters haunting Nick and Andrew in different kinds of ways.

The Hormone Monsters have some company. Nick Kroll announced Monday night at the Netflix FYSee event that “Big Mouth” would be adding two voices to its roster for the upcoming Season 2.

Gina Rodriguez will be playing Gina (pictured above), a soccer player on Missy and Jessi’s team. Rodriguez’s upcoming Netflix slate already has includes a previously announced Carmen Sandiego feature film.

Also joining the ranks of the mythic on “Big Mouth” is David Thewlis, who will be voicing The Shame Wizard, which the official press release describes as “the Hormone Monster’s mortal enemy who haunts the kids, stoking their deepest shames.” (Thewlis last played a scary mystical creature with terrible teeth on Season 3 of “Fargo.”)

No word yet on a release date for Season 2, but the stellar cast from the show’s first 10 episodes — Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Andrew Rannells, and Jenny Slate — are expected to return. As announced last fall, Season 2 is slated for later this year.

In the meantime, let the Ghost of Duke Ellington serenade you through the rest of the show’s hiatus.

