Right-Wing Pundits Want Bill Maher Fired in Wake of Roseanne Barr Controversy For Comparing Trump to an Orangutan

ABC cancelled "Roseanne" after star Roseanne Barr made a racist joke involving apes, and now people want Bill Maher to suffer the same fate.

Bill Maher is being criticized by right-wing pundits online in the wake of the Roseanne Barr controversy (via A.V. Club) . The “Real Time” host once made a joke on his HBO late night talk show in which he commented on Trump’s appearance by saying his “mother had sex with an orangutan.” Right-wing pundits argue Maher’s one-liner is similar to Roseanne Barr’s racist joke in which she referred to former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett as a mix between the “Muslim Brotherhood” and the “Planet of the Apes.”

ABC, the network behind Barr’s hugely successful “Roseanne” revival, cancelled the series in the hours after Barr’s joke went viral and received outrage across the internet. Right-wing pundits say Maher should be given a similar fate and have his HBO series cancelled for referring to Trump as the offspring of a human and an orangutan.

“I’m so old I remember when Bill Maher claimed President Trump’s ‘mother had sex with an orangutan’ and kept his job,” One America News Network correspondent Jack Posobiec said on Twitter.

Charlie Kirk, director of Turning Point USA, alleges Barr’s show got cancelled while Maher’s remains on the air because the former is a “free-thinking Trump supporter” and Maher is a liberal. “Wait, Bill Maher makes comparisons to Trump being a gorilla all the time,” he wrote. “They get classified as ‘jokes’ by the media and he is of course allowed to keep his show and not have his life ruined.”

Barr apologized for her racist joke and admitted she “made a mistake.” Neither HBO nor Maher have responded to the right-wing backlash in the aftermath of the Barr controversy.

