Bill Maher Riffs on the Royal Wedding: A ‘B-List Actress Marries a Man Who Will Never Be King’

Apparently he isn't a royalist.

It may surprise you to hear this, but Bill Maher has some thoughts about the royal wedding. “To say I am excited would not be accurate,” he said during his monologue on last night’s episode of “Real Time.” “I already have my alarm set so I’ll know exactly when to start not giving a shit.”

Read More: Bill Maher Defends ‘I Feel Pretty,’ Slams Movie Reviews for Thinking Amy Schumer’s Comedy Promotes Fat-Shaming — Watch

“Look, I don’t wanna be the wet blanket … it’s gonna be great when a B-list actress marries a man who will never be king in a country that doesn’t even matter,” Maher continued. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s nuptials have created a months-long media frenzy, not only in England but across the globe — especially here, since Markle is an American. Still, Maher called today’s ceremony “an event so unimportant, even the Russians aren’t fixing it.”

He also touched on yesterday’s shooting at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas; Donald Trump’s latest Twitter tantrums, which revolve around China and the FBI, among other things; and the partial defunding of Planned Parenthood. Watch the full segment below.