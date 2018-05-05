Bill Murray Channeled His Inner ‘Caddyshack’ to Help Couple Reveal the Gender of the Their Baby — Watch

With the swing of a golf club, Bill Murray helped one Florida couple in the coolest way possible.

Expecting parents are coming up with inventive ways to reveal the gender of their baby, but no baby gender reveal can top one that involves Bill Murray. The comedian helped Florida couple Jacqueline and Michael Davis reveal the gender of their child during the Murray Bros. Caddyshack Golf Tournament in St. Augustine on April 26. Video of the gender reveal has debuted online and is going viral.

Murray had the main role in the Davis’ reveal. The actor hit a golfball that exploded into blue or pink glitter depending on the baby’s gender. Murray drove the ball and it exploded into blue power. Friends and family watching the reveal quickly shouted, “It’s a boy!” The couple did not know Murray would be involved in the gender reveal until they saw him standing with the golf club.

“He said it was his first gender reveal,” Jacqueline said about Murray. “I was very happy, very excited. We’re going to frame the driver.”

Watch Murray participate in the gender reveal below.