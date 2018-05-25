Boba Fett: James Mangold to Write and Direct Standalone ‘Star Wars’ Film About Everyone’s Favorite Bounty Hunter

No word on who will play the contract killer.

The universe continues to expand. Just a day before “Solo” hits theaters, IndieWire has learned that Boba Fett will be the next character to receive a standalone movie of his own. “Logan” helmer James Mangold is writing and directing the spinoff, which follows “The Force Awakens,” “Rogue One,” “The Last Jedi,” “Solo,” and an upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi project in the current generation of “Star Wars” movies. The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news.

First introduced in “The Empire Strikes Back,” Fett quickly became a fan favorite despite doing very little and promptly dying a slow, agonizing death in “Return of the Jedi.” We learned more about the character in “Attack of the Clones,” which revealed the contract killer to be a clone of Jango Fett — whose decapitation in front of his clone/son apparently inspires young Boba to turn to a life of crime.

As for why such a cult following has developed around Boba, it’s almost certainly because he looks cool. Jeremy Bulloch portrayed Fett onscreen in “Empire” and “Jedi,” with Jason Wingreen providing his voice; Daniel Logan played him in “Clones.”

The intergalactic hitman was immediately speculated to be one of the characters receiving an anthology film when Disney announced the new initiative. The next wave of speculation is sure to revolve around who will play Boba Fett, about which no news has been announced.