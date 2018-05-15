‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ First Trailer: Rami Malek Becomes a Rock God in Freddie Mercury Drama

20th Century Fox is heading to the heart of Oscar season with this November biopic.

Rami Malek is famous for his Emmy-winning role in “Mr. Robot,” but he’s about to reinvent himself for his big screen breakthrough. The actor is stepping into the shoes of Freddie Mercury for the upcoming drama “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The film, written by “The Theory of Everything” Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten, follows the rock band Queen from its early foundations to its meteoric rise to superstardom. Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee, and Joseph Mazello play Queen members Roger Traylor, Brian May, and Jon Deacon, respectively.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” began production with “X-Men” director Bryan Singer behind the camera, but the filmmaker was fired from the movie after he disappeared from set and caused production delays. Dexter Fletcher, best known for making “Eddie the Eagle,” stepped in to replace Singer in the director’s chair.

20th Century Fox will open “Bohemian Rhapsody” in theaters November 2. Watch the first trailer below.