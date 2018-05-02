Breaking Film and TV Industry News — May 2

More of this month's news for industry insiders.

Wednesday, May 2

– The Seattle International Film Festival has announced today the complete lineup of films, guests, and events for the 44th annual 25-day festival that runs May 17 – June 10. This year, SIFF will screen 433 films representing 90 countries and will include: 168 features (plus 4 secret films), 66 documentaries, 10 archival films, 164 shorts, and 21 VR/360 works. The lineup includes 35 World premieres (6 features, 29 shorts), 46 North American premieres (32 features, 14 shorts), and 25 US. premieres (16 features, 9 shorts). You can see the full lineup right here.

– During this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the fest will play home to four masterclasses with directors and actors who were “invited to share their work and passion about cinema.” Those names include Ryan Coogler, Christopher Nolan, John Travolta, and Gary Oldman.

Tribeca Fim Festival

– Celebrating 20 years of “filmmaking on the edge,” the Provincetown International Film Festival (PIFF) announced today its complete lineup of narrative, documentary and short films. Ondi Timoner’s “Mapplethorpe,” starring Matt Smith, has been selected as the Closing Night film. Artistic Director Lisa Viola said in an official statement, “For our 20th anniversary festival, we are absolutely thrilled to present a lineup featuring new work by a group of extraordinarily talented filmmakers, and we are especially proud that all five of our Spotlight films are directed by women!” You can see the full lineup right here.

– The Fantasia International Film Festival will be celebrating its 22nd anniversary in Montreal this summer, taking place from July 12 – August 1, with its Frontières International Co-Production Market and Industry Rendez-Vous Weekend being held July 19 – 22. The festival’s full lineup of over 130 feature films will be announced in early July, but the festival has now released a carefully selected first wave of titles, along with several special happenings. You can see that portion of the lineup right here.

