‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’: Cast and Creator Mourn Cancellation, While Patton Oswalt and Mark Hamill Rage

Luke Skywalker is mad, y'all.

38 mins ago

BROOKLYN NINE-NINE: L-R: Andy Samberg and Joe Lo Truglio in the "Gray Star Mutual" episode of BROOKLYN NINE-NINE airing Sunday, April 22 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: FOX
Of the shows that were canceled by Fox Thursday afternoon, the most online outrage came from closing the beloved precinct “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” which had accumulated a loyal fanbase and strong critical praise over the course of five seasons. (“Last Man on Earth” and “The Mick” were also canceled.)

Naturally, Twitter was the nexus for conversation about the news, which included series co-creator Dan Goor and members of the cast sharing their thanks to the fans as well as expressing their sadness:

Writer Andy Bobrow (who also worked on “Last Man on Earth”) had a delayed reaction:

In addition, the show’s more famous fans turned out in force (that’ll come back around in a second) to express their anguish. Tony winner Lin Manuel Miranda first spoke out:

Echoed immediately by “A.P. Bio” star Patton Oswalt (whose own show was granted a second season earlier this week):

And then Fox made the grievous mistake of pissing off the man who controls The Force, Luke Skywalker:

Seth Meyers took a moment to compliment the show’s writing staff (as well as “Last Man on Earth”):

Truly, though, the most heartfelt tribute came from the band at the center of one of the show’s best cold opens:

We’ll update this post with more Tweets as they come in. The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Season 5 finale airs Sunday, May 20 on Fox.

