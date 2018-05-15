‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Co-Creator ‘Would Love It’ If Diehard Fan Guillermo del Toro Directed an Episode at NBC

The Oscar-winning director pleaded for the procedural comedy to be saved after Fox announced it was canceling the series after five seasons.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” spent 31 hours being canceled. In between Fox canceling the procedural comedy after five seasons and NBC saving it by renewing it for a sixth season, numerous celebrities took to social media to champion the show and beg for another network to step in and save it. Some of the most high profile names lending their support to “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” were Mark Hamill, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Patton Oswalt, and Guillermo del Toro, the latter of which is now being courted to direct an episode of the show on NBC.

Series co-creator Dan Goor spoke with Vulture about the show’s rapid fire jump from Fox to NBC, and when asked whether or not he’d be willing to have diehard fan and recent Oscar winner del Toro direct an episode, Goor did not hesitate to answer in the affirmative.

“I’d love it! He can direct “Halloween!” Goor said, referring to the show’s annual Halloween episode. “I’d love that. I don’t know if it’s possible, but I love that. And Lin-Manuel Miranda should play one of Amy’s brothers!”

Goor continued by speaking about what the support from artists like del Toro meant to him: “It was just this crazy, overwhelming, heartwarming thing! And the thing that was really nice also was the things people said about the show – they were reacting consciously to the elements of the show that we try to make, but also try not to wave our hands and say, ‘we’re doing this.'”

“People really responded to the fact that it’s a very diverse cast, that it feels very inclusive, that the jokes aren’t at the expense of characters,” Goor continued. “Those are all things we try to do and it was really heartwarming to see those were the things people liked about the show.”

Del Toro posted on his Twitter page after Fox made the show’s cancellation official that “‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ must return’ to television and predicted it would in some shape or form. He singled out the show for giving us characters that are “beautiful, powerful, flawed, vulnerable, [and] majestic.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has given us fully human characters, beautiful, powerful, flawed, vulnerable, majestic… In whichever form, B99 must return. It will. And I will be there to watch. And, it is my hope that I hope that, this time, a lot more people do too. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) May 11, 2018

So what are the chances of del Toro stepping behind the camera for a “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” episode? Fortunately, the filmmaker is taking a little break following “The Shape of Water” winning Oscars for best picture and best director, so he has some time on his hands. Netflix just announced that it is partnering with del Toro for a new horror anthology series entitled “10 Past Midnight.”