‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Saved by NBC, Renewed for More Episodes

The critically acclaimed comedy lives to see a sixth season, just a day after its Fox cancellation.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is moving network precincts. The show has been renewed by NBC, the sister network of its studio, Universal TV. The network announced late Friday that it had renewed the show for 13 episodes.

“Ever since we sold this show to Fox I’ve regretted letting it get away, and it’s high time it came back to its rightful home,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. “Mike Schur, Dan Goor, and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we’re all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up. I speak for everyone at NBC, here’s to the Nine-Nine!”

Returning cast includes Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller. Also back are executive producers are Michael Schur, Dan Goor, David Miner and Luke Del Tredici.

The renewal means Schur will produce three shows on NBC next season: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Good Place” and “Abby’s.”

“Hey everyone, just wanted to say no big deal but…. NBC JUST PICKED #BROOKLYN99 UP FOR SEASON 6!!! Thanks in no small part to you, the best fans in the history of the world! Nine-nine!!!!!!!!!” Goor wrote on Twitter.

Talk of a “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” revival came just hours after Fox announced that “B99,” “The Last Man on Earth” and “The Mick” wouldn’t be renewed for next season.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” has already aired five seasons and made it to 112 episodes, which means its back-end is secure: The comedy has more than enough for long-lasting syndication. In 2018, there are enough outlets out there looking for shows with built-in awareness that “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” quickly generated interest from other networks and platforms. Hulu and Netflix earlier today fell out of the running, but perhaps that ultimately was because NBC wanted to bring the show home.

A few more celebratory tweets from the “Nine-Nine” family:

#Brooklyn99 IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 6 YOU GUYS ON NBC!!!!! You did this!! You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show!! Thank you!! Thank you to NBC!! NINE NINE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cTycfF4FoR — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) May 12, 2018

